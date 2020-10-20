BREAKING: Hillary Clinton Asks Buhari, Nigerian Army To Stop Killing #EndSARS Protesters

In a post on Twitter on Tuesday, Mrs Clinton said, “I’m calling on ‪@mbuhari and the‪ @hqnigerianarmy to stop killing young ‪#EndSARS protesters. ‪#StopNigeriaGovernment.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 20, 2020

Hillary Clinton, former First Lady of the United States of America, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Army to stop killing those protesting against police brutality in Nigeria.

In a post on Twitter on Tuesday, Mrs Clinton said, “I’m calling on ‪@mbuhari and the‪ @hqnigerianarmy to stop killing young ‪#EndSARS protesters. ‪#StopNigeriaGovernment.”

Hillary Clinton

An unconfirmed number of persons have been reportedly killed after security operatives opened fire on peaceful #ENDSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos on Tuesday night.

Scenes of protesters removing a bullet from victims were broadcast in a live video on Instagram by DJ Switch, a popular disc jockey.

Gunfire and sirens could be heard in videos filmed near the toll gate.

