BREAKING: Lagos Government Declares 24-hour Indefinite Curfew To Quell Eruption Of Violence In City

The Lagos State Government has imposed an indefinite 24-hour curfew across the state to help curb the eruption of violence across most parts of the city.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a statement on Tuesday said thugs had hijacked the #EndSARS protest and the government would not allow anarchy to reign.

The curfew is to take effect from 4:00pm, October 20, 2020.

The statement reads, “I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society. Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our state.

“As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.

“I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the state from 4:00pm today, 20th October, 2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders must be found on the streets.”

