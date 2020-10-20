BREAKING: Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Gate On Fire

The toll gate of the bridge that connects Lekki to the Ikoyi axis of Lagos is currently on Fire.

The bridge has been the alternative route for residents since #EndSARS protests went full-blown in the Lekki Toll Gate area.

Video clips seen by SaharaReporters on Tuesday showed all cubicles of the link bridge toll gate burning.

The fire outbreak was recorded hours after soldiers opened fire on peaceful #ENDSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate.

It was gathered that before the shooting started, some government officials uninstalled the Closed Circuit Television cameras in the area.

The electricity at the protest area was also disconnected to prevent demonstrators from filming the attack.