BREAKING: Nigerian Army Seizes Corpses Of Peaceful #EndSARS Protesters Killed By Security Operatives In Lekki

One of the protesters at the scene, DJ Switch, who live-streamed the attack, said the bodies of those killed were now in the possession of Nigerian Army personnel.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 20, 2020

The Nigerian Army has seized the corpses of peaceful #EndSARS protesters killed by security operatives in the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos on Tuesday night.

One of the protesters at the scene, DJ Switch, who live-streamed the attack, said the bodies of those killed were now in the possession of Nigerian Army personnel.

See Also #EndSARS UPDATE: Nine Persons Reportedly Killed As Security Operatives Open Fire On Peaceful Protesters In Lagos 0 Comments 3 Hours Ago

The army is also preventing ambulances from accessing the scene to evacuate those injured to the hospital.

Over nine persons have reportedly been killed so far while the entire area remains tensed.

SaharaReporters, New York

