BREAKING: Nigerian Government Meets Diplomatic Corps Over #EndSARS Protest

Protesters have been out on the streets for over a week, demanding total reforms of the police in Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 20, 2020

The Nigerian Government will on Tuesday meet with the diplomatic corps in the country over the ongoing protests against police brutality.

“I am directed to invite all directorate level officers to a briefing session to members of the Diplomatic Corps by the Hon Minister on the anti-SARS protests,” a letter signed by M.O Abam, Chief Protocol Officer to Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs, reads.

Protesters have been out on the streets for over a week, demanding total reforms of the police in Nigeria.

The protests quickly gained international attention as countries such as the United Kingdom, Sweden and France urged the Nigerian Government to listen to the demands of the people.

 

