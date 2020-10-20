BREAKING: Over Four Persons Killed At Lekki Toll Gate As Security Operatives Open Fire On Peaceful Protesters

At least four persons have been confirmed killed by security operatives at the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos as heavy shooting continue to go on.

The armed security personnel were drafted in by the government to dislodge peaceful #EndSARS demonstators demanding an end to police brutality and state repression.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Heavy Shooting At Lekki Toll Gate As #EndSARS Protesters Continue Demonstration

There is currently tension in the area even as protesters vow to stand their ground to continue the agitation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, imposed an indefinite round the clock curfew in a desperate move to get protesters out of the streets.