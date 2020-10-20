BREAKING: Over Four Persons Killed At Lekki Toll Gate As Security Operatives Open Fire On Peaceful Protesters

The armed security personnel were drafted in by the government to dislodge peaceful #EndSARS demonstators demanding an end to police brutality and state repression.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 20, 2020

At least four persons have been confirmed killed by security operatives at the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos as heavy shooting continue to go on.

The armed security personnel were drafted in by the government to dislodge peaceful #EndSARS demonstators demanding an end to police brutality and state repression.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Heavy Shooting At Lekki Toll Gate As #EndSARS Protesters Continue Demonstration 0 Comments 2 Hours Ago

There is currently tension in the area even as protesters vow to stand their ground to continue the agitation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, imposed an indefinite round the clock curfew in a desperate move to get protesters out of the streets.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Justifies Use Of Force On Peaceful Protesters By President Buhari's Government
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Meets Diplomatic Corps Over #EndSARS Protest
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Inspector-General Of Police Deploys Anti-riot Officers Nationwide To Dislodge Protesters
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Army Seizes Corpses Of Peaceful #EndSARS Protesters Killed By Security Operatives In Lekki
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Awkuzu: Untold Stories Of SARS' Deadliest Den
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
#EndSARS How IGP Team Killed My Son, Inserted Gun In My Private Part –Mother Of Police Brutality Victim
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Justifies Use Of Force On Peaceful Protesters By President Buhari's Government
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Meets Diplomatic Corps Over #EndSARS Protest
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Inspector-General Of Police Deploys Anti-riot Officers Nationwide To Dislodge Protesters
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Army Seizes Corpses Of Peaceful #EndSARS Protesters Killed By Security Operatives In Lekki
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Awkuzu: Untold Stories Of SARS' Deadliest Den
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
#EndSARS How IGP Team Killed My Son, Inserted Gun In My Private Part –Mother Of Police Brutality Victim
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Nigerian Senate Asks President Buhari To Immediately Address Citizens
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Armed Thugs Attack Terminus In Jos, Destroy Businesses, Properties
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Ban Protests In Lagos
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS UPDATE: Nine Persons Reportedly Killed As Security Operatives Open Fire On Peaceful Protesters In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
#EndSARS LIVE: Nigerian Military Open Fire On Peaceful #EndSARS At Lekki Toll Gate
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Delta Airlines Cancels Two More Flights Over #EndSARS Protests In Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad