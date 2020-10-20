DSS In Jos Invites Prophet Isa El-Buba Over Peaceful #EndSARS Prayer Walk

The Department of State Services has invited Prophet Isa El-Buba, a popular Jos, Plateau State-based cleric, for questioning after he participated in a peaceful prayer walk in the state on Sunday.

El-Buba and many other protesters marched peacefully between the Old Airport Roundabout and Secretariat Junction, singing and praying to God to heal the land.

Prophet Isa El-Buba

The event took place without an incident of violence or disruption recorded.

The DSS is, however, currently questioning the cleric, who is the General Overseer of the Evangelical Bible Outreach Ministries,.after he was asked to appear on Tuesday, the PUNCH reports.

