EFCC Witness Reveals How Omokore Bought Vehicles For Senator Bassey Albert After Receiving N3bn Contracts

A prosecution witness, Kakwagh Ngunan, has disclosed to court how Olajide Omokore, a contractor, bought vehicles for Senator Bassey Albert after receiving N3bn contracts when he was Commissioner for Finance in Akwa Ibom State.

Ngunan testified during the ongoing trial of Senator Albert before Justice Agatha Okeke of the Federal High Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The sentor is being tried for his alleged involvement in offences bordering on money laundering and being in possession of six vehicles worth N204m at the instance of Omokore, whose companies executed contracts for the Akwa Ibom State Government.

Senator Bassey Albert

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission's prosecuting counsel, M. S. Abubakar Kakwagh, informed the court that the anti-graft agency traced about N3bn payments from the Akwa Ibom State Government and the Inter-Ministerial Direct Labour Coordinating Committee, to the accounts of Canwod Dredging Company Limited, Bay Atlantic Limited, Sahel Engineering, Power Nigeria Limited and Network Services Nigeria Limited -- all linked to Jide Omokore.

She said her team “requested statements of accounts from Stanbic IBTC bank and Access bank regarding these companies, and as soon as the banks obliged us the statements, we invited the alter ego of the company, one Olajide Omokore to come and explain why those companies received so much money from Akwa Ibom State government and the IMDLCC".

According to the witness, when Omokore responded to the invitation, he informed the investigating team that the payments were for contracts executed for the Akwa Ibom State Government.

The witness further told the court that several documents were recovered when a search warrant was executed at the office and residence of Omokore.

The documents included contract papers from the Akwa Ibom State Government to Network Services Nigeria Limited for the supplies of bullet proof vehicles and invoices from Skymit Limited in the name of Bassey Albert and Olajide Omokore, as well as delivery notes for the vehicles in the name of Senator Albert.

"My team further traced monies from Omokore's company account to the account of Skymit Limited, and when we invited Skymit to tell us the reasons for the money, we were told that it was for the purchase of vehicles.

"So, my investigation revealed that the accused, while he was the Commissioner for Finance and Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Direct Labour Coordinating Committee, Omokore and his companies received monies from the Akwa Ibom State Government and the IMDLCC.

"Also, that Omokore bought cars from Skymit Limited for the accused", the witness added.

The witness also said that in the course of her investigation, her team wrote a letter to the Chairman of the IMDLCC, requesting for the details of all contractors and projects carried out by the Committee but did not receive any response.

The prosecution tendered all the documents which included: a search warrant; a petition from one Leo Ekpenyong etc.

The matter has been adjourned until December 7 and 8 2020 for continuation of trial.