ENDSARS: Despite Video Evidence, Nigerian Army Denies Shooting Peaceful Protesters

Despite video and pictorial evidence, the Nigerian Army has denied opening fire and killing peaceful #ENDSARS protesters at Lekki, Lagos.

The army said this while reacting to a report by SaharaReporters that soldiers shot peaceful demonstators.

"No soldiers were at the scene," the Nigerian Army said via its official Twitter handle.

Over 10 people have been reportedly killed while many had been left with gunshot injuries after soldiers launched the deadly attack on Tuesday night to disperse the youth.

Video recorded by protesters showed army shooting at those demonstrating.

Here's the clearest view I've seen thus far of some of the gunfire at Lekki Toll gate.



In this footage, men in camo uniform fire their weapons at: 6.435886, 3.447423, 15m from the East side of the toll gate.



Some of the #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigera protestors had sat down. pic.twitter.com/Vq9iKyAVqt — Bertram Hill (@bertram_hill1) October 20, 2020

A clearer video of the massacreðð



This is how they murdered our brothers and sisters!!!



We will not let this slide!!



We are angry!!!



#genocide #BuhariResignNow #Lekki#EndSARS pic.twitter.com/OugePDLRxf — Favour Patrickð±ð± (@thefavourpatrik) October 20, 2020

The soldiers also blocked an ambulance from moving in to attend to gunshot victims.

