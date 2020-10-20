#ENDSARS: Despite Video Evidence, Nigerian Army Denies Shooting Peaceful Protesters

The army said this while reacting to a report by SaharaReporters that soldiers shot peaceful demonstators.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 20, 2020

Despite video and pictorial evidence, the Nigerian Army has denied opening fire and killing peaceful #ENDSARS protesters at Lekki, Lagos.

"No soldiers were at the scene," the Nigerian Army said via its official Twitter handle.

Over 10 people have been reportedly killed while many had been left with gunshot injuries after soldiers launched the deadly attack on Tuesday night to disperse the youth.

Video recorded by protesters showed army shooting at those demonstrating.

The soldiers also blocked an ambulance from moving in to attend to gunshot victims.

