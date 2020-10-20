#ENDSARS: Lagos Government Confirms Killing Of Protesters In Lekki

SaharaReporters had reported that not less than nine persons have been killed with many left injured when the Nigerian Army opened fire on peaceful protesters.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 20, 2020

The Lagos State Government has confirmed the killing of peaceful #ENDSARS protesters in the Lekki area of the city.

The army, after killing the protesters, carried their corpses away to cover up the act.

Confirming the killing of protesters in Lagos, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu through the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, promised an investigation into the incident.

"There have been reports of shooting at the Lekki Toll Plaza, following the 24-hour curfew imposed on Lagos State to stop criminals who hid under the #EndSARS protests to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens.

"The state government has ordered an investigation into the incident. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has advised the security agents not to arrest anyone on account of the curfew, which he urges residents to observe for the peaceful atmosphere we all cherish.

"He advises Lagosians to remain calm and not allow criminals, who have hijacked the noble protest of our gallant youths, to succeed in their evil plan of turning our dear state upside down.

"The governor will do everything within his power to ensure that the lives of all Lagosians are protected at all times," Omotoso said.

Recall that Sanwo-Olu had announced a 24-hour indefinite curfew in the state to curb the ongoing protest in the state.

