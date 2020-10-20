ENDSARS: Resign Now, Protesting Youths In Ondo Tell Buhari

As the #EndSARS protest entered its fourth day in Ondo State, concerned youths in the state have promised to continue with their agitations on the streets to seek an end to bad governance in the country.

The youths have been demonstrating in major towns of the state, calling for an end to brutality, extortion, and killings by the police.

The protest brought traffic to a halt on major roads on Monday as the youth condemned the cost of foods and other consumable items in the country.

They lamented that the country is currently in the hands of bad leaders who do not care about the welfare of the citizens.

Omolulo Ibidapo, one of the protesters who is a graduate student at the Federal University of Technology Akure (Akure), said Nigerians had been "pushed to the wall" by the various anti-people policies introduced by the government.

He added that the youths are tired of the present government of President Muhammadu Buhari due to the various economic challenges being faced by the people.

"President Buhari has failed us already," Ibidapo said. "Everything in Nigeria is now costly. I have graduated for the past four years, and I cannot get a job since then. I now engage in menial work to keep myself and my younger ones together.

"So, we the youths have decided to say enough is enough in this country and we have to take back our country from this old set of bad leaders."

Another protester, Yetunde Ibironke, said Nigerians are suffering as a result of bad leadership, noting that the youths are prepared to take over the reign of leadership.

She also decried the worsening insecurity, bad roads, and power supply in the country, stressing that Nigeria needed leaders who have the foresight and can change the country for good.

"Yes, the protest is about a total end to the activities of the SARS and police brutality in the country, but we also have to express our grievances to the state and federal governments on other pertinent issues affecting us citizens," Ibironke said.

"We have agreed that starting from today, we want to put an end to bad leadership in this country and President Buhari should start packing his loads from the villa because the angry youth of this country are coming after him," she continued.

"He has tried his best, and we are advising him to leave that office and allow a new set of young people that make things work to take over power in this country. We are tired of a system that is not working and keeps recycling."

Other protesters who spoke also called on the international communities to come to the aid of Nigeria since the federal government is no longer ready to listen to their pleas.

The protesters have vowed to resume their activities on the road by Tuesday and also shut down all federal institutions in the state to make their demands known.