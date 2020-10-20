Impeach Buhari Now, US Associate Professor, Kperogi, Tells National Assembly

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 20, 2020

Farooq Kperogi, an Associate Professor of Journalism in the United States, has asked the National Assembly to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Kperogi alleged that Buhari was suffering from dementia, which had cost him the mental presence to govern the country.

Farooq A. Kperogi, Ph.D.

He said, “I'd called on the National Assembly to impeach and remove Buhari because his dementia has caused him to lose the mental presence to govern. Amid the conflagration that has enveloped Nigeria, he's been absent. His minders won't allow him to talk unmediated because his sick and vacant mind would become apparent.” 

There have been protests nationwide against the brutality of the Special Anti-robbery Squad of the police in Nigeria.

The President is yet to address Nigerians more than one week after the agitations began.

On Tuesday, security operatives opened fire on protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos, killing an unconfirmed number of persons.

