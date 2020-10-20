Nigerians Attack Governor Sanwo-Olu For Allowing Army, Police Shoot At Peaceful Protesters

Nigerians on Twitter are currently attacking Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over the killings of unconfirmed number of protesters by security operatives at the Lekki Toll Gate area of the city.

The armed security personnel were drafted to the area by the government to dislodge peaceful #EndSARS demonstrators demanding an end to police brutality and state repression.

Earlier on Tuesday, the governor had imposed an indefinite round the clock curfew in a desperate move to get protesters out of the streets.

Despite the threat by security operatives, protesters insisted on continuing their peaceful protest at Lekki Toll Gate.

It was gathered that before the shooting started, some government officials uninstalled the Closed Circuit Television cameras in the area.

The electricity at the protest area was also disconnected to prevent demonstrators from filming the attack.

“Sanwo-Olu, you will cry. You will weep. You will suffer. I don't know how. I don't know when,” a Twitter user wrote.

Another Twitter user, @DrOlufunmilayo wrote “The Nigerian Army was ordered to go to Lagos. The state governor switched off lights and took down CCTV. Young people unarmed were sitting on the floor singing the national anthem. Soldiers shot and killed them. Tonight, our flag is soaked in blood by Buhari and Sanwo-Olu.”

@adesinaadesola8 said, “The order of killing an unarmed democratic peaceful protester is from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu himself. What is the investigation that he wants to carry out? He has killed more than forty people at Lekki Toll Gate this night with the instruction given to soldiers.”