Plateau State Government Imposes 24-hour Curfew After Death Of Three Persons

The governor gave the directive on Tuesday in Jos, the state capital, following the breakdown of law and order in the city.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 20, 2020

After the death of three persons, Plateau State governor, Solomon Lalong, has imposed a 24-hour curfew in the state.

The governor gave the directive on Tuesday in Jos, the state capital, following the breakdown of law and order in the city.



The curfew is to take effect from 8:00pm today, October 20, 2020, till further notice. 

Lalong made this known  in a statewide broadcast, saying, "All forms of protests are hereby banned in the two local governments areas in Jos.
 
"Government has watched closely these protests which are normal in a democracy that guarantees the rights of citizens to ventilate their grievances over any matter.

"However, it is rather unfortunate that in the past few days, the #ENDSARS protests which began peacefully has gradually degenerated to the situation where hoodlums have attacked and molested innocent citizens who are going about their normal businesses.

"This development took a new turn on Tuesday 20th October, 2020 when the protests led to the killing of three people, destruction of properties, cars and looting of business premises along the Ahmadu Bello way as well as the burning of a place of worship along Gyero Road in Bukuru. 

"Based on this scenario, I summoned an emergency security council meeting to evaluate the situation and take decisive actions to stop further escalation.

"Having received briefing from security agencies and after a careful assessment of the situation, government is left with no choice than to impose a curfew to stop further loss of lives and properties.

"Security agencies have been directed to ensure that the curfew is enforced as defaulters will be arrested and prosecuted."

