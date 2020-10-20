Thugs Set Police Station Ablaze In Lagos

It was gathered that the incident occurred around 9:30am.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 20, 2020

Some thugs on Tuesday set ablaze a police station at the Orile Iganmu area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred around 9:30am.

A resident of the area, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said that the station was attacked after a police officer killed a young boy in the area.

"It has nothing to do with #EndSARS protesters. A police officer actually shot a young boy and it got people in the area angry. That led to the attack,” he said.

 Thugs Set Orile/Iganmu Police Station Ablaze In Lagos WATCH VIDEO: Thugs Set Orile/Iganmu Police Station Ablaze In Lagos

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Awkuzu: Untold Stories Of SARS' Deadliest Den
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Police UPDATE: 19 Policemen Injured After Attack By Thugs
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Meets Diplomatic Corps Over #EndSARS Protest
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS How IGP Team Killed My Son, Inserted Gun In My Private Part –Mother Of Police Brutality Victim
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Ban Protests In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Youth Have Right To Protest, Says President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Justifies Use Of Force On Peaceful Protesters By President Buhari's Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News President Buhari Sacks Copyright Commission Chairman, Jaja
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Armed Thugs Attack Terminus In Jos, Destroy Businesses, Properties
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Pro-government Thugs Burn Protesters Cars In Abuja
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Awkuzu: Untold Stories Of SARS' Deadliest Den
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Government Declares 24-hour Indefinite Curfew To Quell Eruption Of Violence In City
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police UPDATE: 19 Policemen Injured After Attack By Thugs
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Meets Diplomatic Corps Over #EndSARS Protest
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Protesters Escape Attack By Thugs In Abuja, Apprehend, Hand Them Over To Police
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Onaiyekan, Jega, Others Say Nigeria On Autopilot
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS How IGP Team Killed My Son, Inserted Gun In My Private Part –Mother Of Police Brutality Victim
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Ooni Of Ife Calls For End To Protests As Obasanjo Urges President Buhari To Listen To Demonstrators
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad