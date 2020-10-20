Thugs Set Police Station Ablaze In Lagos

Some thugs on Tuesday set ablaze a police station at the Orile Iganmu area of Lagos State.
It was gathered that the incident occurred around 9:30am.
PHOTONEWS: Thugs Set Orile/Iganmu @PoliceNG Station On Fire pic.twitter.com/ooIA4p0hOh— Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) October 20, 2020
A resident of the area, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said that the station was attacked after a police officer killed a young boy in the area.
"It has nothing to do with #EndSARS protesters. A police officer actually shot a young boy and it got people in the area angry. That led to the attack,” he said.