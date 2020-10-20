Thugs Set Three Banks Ablaze In Lekki

Three banks have been set ablaze in Admiralty Way, Lekki, Lagos State, by armed thugs.

The affected banks are Polaris, Guaranty Trust Bank and Access Bank, the Punch reports.

Shopping malls, businesses and shops are also being looted by thugs in the area.

The incident happened on Tuesday night following shootings by security agents at #EndSARS protesters demonstrating against police brutality at the Lekki Toll Gate area.

At least nine persons have been reportedly killed by Nigerian military personnel during the peaceful exercise at the Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday.