United States Shuts Embassy In Lagos

The United States has shut down its consulate in Lagos temporarily.

This followed the hijack of peaceful protests by thugs in the city and other parts of Nigeria.

Young Nigerians had been on the streets for days demanding an end to police brutality and injustices in the country.

The US in a statement on its website on Tuesday evening said, “Multiple demonstrations are ongoing across Nigeria – to include areas within the consular districts of Abuja and Lagos. Although most demonstrations are peaceful, some have become violent and have shut down major thoroughfares and bridges.

“Some police stations have been targeted. Lagos State closed all schools indefinitely as of October 19 due to protests and implemented a 24-hour curfew starting at 4:00pm on October 20.

“Consulate-General Lagos is closed for the rest of today and tomorrow.

“We continue to urge all U.S. citizens to avoid areas around protests and demonstrations and to check local media for updates and traffic advisories. Continue to be vigilant and avoid areas affected by the protests.”