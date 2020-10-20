UPDATE: Nine Persons Reportedly Killed As Security Operatives Open Fire On Peaceful Protesters In Lagos

Protesters, who spoke with SaharaReporters, confirmed the number of deaths.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 20, 2020

At least nine persons have been reportedly killed as security operatives opened fire on peaceful #ENDSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos on Tuesday night.

Protesters, who spoke with SaharaReporters, confirmed the number of deaths.

It was gathered that before the shooting started, some government officials uninstalled the Closed Circuit Television cameras in the area.

The electricity at the protest area was also disconnected to prevent demonstators from filming the attack.

The protesters could be seen running for safety as the security operatives mostly policemen continued to shoot indiscriminately.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Heavy Shooting At Lekki Toll Gate As #EndSARS Protesters Continue Demonstration 0 Comments 2 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Justifies Use Of Force On Peaceful Protesters By President Buhari's Government
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Meets Diplomatic Corps Over #EndSARS Protest
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Over Four Persons Killed At Lekki Toll Gate As Security Operatives Open Fire On Peaceful Protesters
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Inspector-General Of Police Deploys Anti-riot Officers Nationwide To Dislodge Protesters
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Army Seizes Corpses Of Peaceful #EndSARS Protesters Killed By Security Operatives In Lekki
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Awkuzu: Untold Stories Of SARS' Deadliest Den
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Justifies Use Of Force On Peaceful Protesters By President Buhari's Government
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Meets Diplomatic Corps Over #EndSARS Protest
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Over Four Persons Killed At Lekki Toll Gate As Security Operatives Open Fire On Peaceful Protesters
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Inspector-General Of Police Deploys Anti-riot Officers Nationwide To Dislodge Protesters
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Army Seizes Corpses Of Peaceful #EndSARS Protesters Killed By Security Operatives In Lekki
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Awkuzu: Untold Stories Of SARS' Deadliest Den
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
#EndSARS How IGP Team Killed My Son, Inserted Gun In My Private Part –Mother Of Police Brutality Victim
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Nigerian Senate Asks President Buhari To Immediately Address Citizens
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Armed Thugs Attack Terminus In Jos, Destroy Businesses, Properties
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Ban Protests In Lagos
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS LIVE: Nigerian Military Open Fire On Peaceful #EndSARS At Lekki Toll Gate
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Delta Airlines Cancels Two More Flights Over #EndSARS Protests In Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad