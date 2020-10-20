UPDATE: Nine Persons Reportedly Killed As Security Operatives Open Fire On Peaceful Protesters In Lagos

At least nine persons have been reportedly killed as security operatives opened fire on peaceful #ENDSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos on Tuesday night.

Protesters, who spoke with SaharaReporters, confirmed the number of deaths.

It was gathered that before the shooting started, some government officials uninstalled the Closed Circuit Television cameras in the area.

The electricity at the protest area was also disconnected to prevent demonstators from filming the attack.

The protesters could be seen running for safety as the security operatives mostly policemen continued to shoot indiscriminately.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Heavy Shooting At Lekki Toll Gate As #EndSARS Protesters Continue Demonstration