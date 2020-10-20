UPDATE: Three Persons Killed In Ibadan As Thugs Hijack Peaceful #ENDSARS Protest

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 20, 2020

Three persons have been confirmed dead as police and thugs clashed during the #ENDSARS protest in Oyo State on Tuesday.

Trouble started after the police opened fire on hundreds of youth during the demonstration.

A youth was shot dead while an angry mob attacked the policemen, who caused the incident, an eyewitness told SaharaReporters.

"Two policemen were killed by the angry residents, especially bus drivers at Ojo.

"They also burnt a police station and other officers had to run away because the people were angry," the eyewitness said.

Vehicles belonging to the police were also burnt.

The Oyo State Police Command confirmed the killing of two of its officers in the attack.

Spokesperson for the command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the situation, saying, "Some of the protesters have ulterior motives and capitalize on the opportunity of protests to carry out their evil intentions leading to sordid activities of bandits/hardened criminals carrying out coordinated attacks on law abiding Police officers/innocent citizens and sending them to their early graves."

