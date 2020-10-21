Angry Nigerians Set Ablaze Nation Newspaper Head Office In Lagos

The newspaper is rumoured to be owned by a former governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 21, 2020

Angry Nigerians on Wednesday set ablaze The Nation Newspaper head office on Fatai Atere Street, Mushin, Lagos State.

A staff member of the newspaper confirmed the development to SaharaReporters on Wednesday evening.

“Our office is currently under attack by thugs. Your thoughts and prayers are needed for my bosses and colleagues who are there,” he said.

The incident follows the killing of peaceful protesters on Tuesday night by Nigerian Army personnel in the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos.

Over 10 people were confirmed killed at the spot yesterday while scores more were eliminated in other parts of the city while demanding an end to police brutality and state repression.

