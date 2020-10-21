Angry Youth Take Over Tinubu’s House In Lagos

Angry Nigerians have besieged the residence of a former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, with an attempt to break into the building.

The house is located on Bourdillon Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Bourdillon right now in front of tinubu's pic.twitter.com/TVNl1MkpTa — @onyinyechisonia (@onyinyechisoni3) October 21, 2020

There has been a general breakdown of law and order in Lagos following the killing of scores of peaceful protesters on Tuesday by security operatives in the Lekki area of the city.

Many persons believe that Tinubu has a hand in the deployment of soldiers to attack and kill young Nigerians demanding an end to police brutality and extrajudicial killings in the country.

See Also #EndSARS LIVE: Nigerian Military Open Fire On Peaceful #EndSARS At Lekki Toll Gate