Black Tuesday: This Could Lead To Civil War In Some Countries—Afenifere

He said, "It is unfortunate that Nigeria is under a leadership that doesn't know how to handle peaceful protests. The protests have not been violent. They have been peaceful.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 21, 2020

Yinka Odumakin, the National Publicity Secretary of Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, has criticised the Nigerian government for the way it has been handling the #ENDSARS protests rocking the country.

Odumakin, who spoke with SaharaReporters Tuesday night, was reacting to the gruesome killing of the #EndSARS protesters by the Nigerian Army at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos.

Also in a chat with SaharaReporters on Tuesday, a former Secretary of the National Democratic Coalition and Convener, Coalition of Democrats for Electoral Reforms, Ayo Opadokun, described the killings as "unfortunate and a national calamity."

The peaceful protesters, who were demanding police reforms, were shot at Lekki after the street cameras and light went off. 

Scores of people were reportedly killed.

Odumakin described the incident as unfortunate, saying it was capable of leading to a civil war in some countries.

He said, "It is unfortunate that Nigeria is under a leadership that doesn't know how to handle peaceful protests. The protests have not been violent. They have been peaceful. 

"The government doesn't need to handle this with force. One prays this will end in a proper resolution that preserves this country. In some countries, this could lead to a civil war. The government should attend to the demands of the youth. 

"He (Buhari) is being addressed by some platforms as General Buhari and his government as a military junta. About five years ago, Nigerians were shouting his name, not knowing they were bringing this evil upon themselves. Now, you see what's unfolding in the next level, with the plan to wipe out Nigerians."

SaharaReporters, New York

