Black Tuesday: Outrage As Buhari's Aide Shares Photo of President Smiling While Receiving Emir of Kano

Nigerians have taken to the microblogging sites, Facebook and Twitter, to criticise President Muhammadu Buhari over the killing of unarmed protesters in the Lekki area of Lagos Tuesday night.

Security operatives shot unarmed EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate.

Buhari Sallau, a Personal Assistant to President Buhari, shared multiple posts showing the president in good spirits as he received the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, further aggravating the tension.

He captioned the photos, "President Buhari Receives Emir Of Kano Bayero Royal Visit: President @MBuhari (M) receives in audience Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness, Aminu Ado Bayero at the Residence Tuesday night Presidential Villa Abuja. October 20 2020."

The post came while Nigerians were mourning those killed and trying to get help for the injured following what has now been tagged the Lekki toll gate massacre.

Sallau's post, coming in the middle of this grief, angered Nigerians and they called him out for it.

Many Nigerians criticised him for being insensitive and for posting such at a time when innocent Nigerians were getting killed.