BREAKING: Policemen Open Fire On Peaceful Protesters In Ondo, Three Persons Injured

Several sources told SaharaReporters that the policemen shot live bullets at the peaceful protesters in a bid to dislodge them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 21, 2020

Policemen have opened fire on peaceful protesters in Ondo town as demonstrations against police brutality and bad governance continues across Nigeria.

On Tuesday evening, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu imposed a 24-hour curfew in the state due to violence that had greeted the demonstrations in neighbouring states. 

In a video seen by our correspondent, some angry protesters were seen struggling to move those already shot to the hospital for treatment. 

A bank in the city has already been attacked by some thugs, who hijacked the peaceful protest. 

Two vehicles parked within the premises of the bank have also been set on fire by thugs. 

"One of the policemen shot at the protesters and three persons were hit by bullets, the officers ran to take cover inside the bank. 

"So, this angered the thugs on the other side of the road, who stormed the bank's premises and set the cars on fire," a source told SaharaReporters.

Currently, there is tension across Ondo State especially in Akure, the capital city, as protesters continue to march through major sections to press home their demand.

Anti-riot policemen have been drafted to strategic locations in Akure to arrest the situation.

