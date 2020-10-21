Canada Condemns Killing Of Peaceful Protesters By Nigerian Army

The Canadian Government urged the Nigerian Government to hold accountable those responsible for the use of force and shooting of protesters.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 21, 2020

The Canadian Government has joined the rest of the world to condemn the shooting and killing of peaceful #ENDSARS protesters in Lagos by the Nigerian Army.

Over 10 persons were killed on Tuesday night after soldiers violently dispersed young Nigerians demanding an end to police brutality at the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos.

The Canadian Government urged the Nigerian Government to hold accountable those responsible for the use of force and shooting of protesters.

"Canada is deeply concerned about the excessive use of force during the ongoing protests in #Nigeria. Those responsible for #HumanRights violations and abuse must be held accountable," the Foreign Policy office said. 

The United Nations, United States, United Kingdom and other countries have condemned the use of excessive force by Nigerian security forces on peaceful protesters and called on the Nigerian Government to bring the situation under control.

See Also #EndSARS LIVE: Nigerian Military Open Fire On Peaceful #EndSARS At Lekki Toll Gate 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Angry Youth Take Over Tinubu’s House In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Justifies Use Of Force On Peaceful Protesters By President Buhari's Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Lagos Government Confirms Killing Of Protesters In Lekki
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Gate On Fire
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Staff Flee As Thugs Attack Channels Television Headquarters
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Government Appeals For Calm After Police, Army Massacre Peaceful Protesters
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Angry Youth Take Over Tinubu’s House In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Justifies Use Of Force On Peaceful Protesters By President Buhari's Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Lagos Government Confirms Killing Of Protesters In Lekki
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Thugs Takeover Oba of Lagos’ Palace, Seize Staff Of Office
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Gate On Fire
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Staff Flee As Thugs Attack Channels Television Headquarters
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Government Appeals For Calm After Police, Army Massacre Peaceful Protesters
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Black Tuesday: Outrage As Buhari's Aide Shares Photo of President Smiling While Receiving Emir of Kano
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Despite Video Evidence, Nigerian Army Denies Shooting Peaceful Protesters
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Legal Thugs Break Into Lagos Court, Cart Away Files
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Angry Nigerians Set Ablaze Nation Newspaper Head Office In Lagos
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS BREAKING: Nigeria Ports Authority In Lagos Set On Fire
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad