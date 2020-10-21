Canada Condemns Killing Of Peaceful Protesters By Nigerian Army

The Canadian Government has joined the rest of the world to condemn the shooting and killing of peaceful #ENDSARS protesters in Lagos by the Nigerian Army.

Over 10 persons were killed on Tuesday night after soldiers violently dispersed young Nigerians demanding an end to police brutality at the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos.

The Canadian Government urged the Nigerian Government to hold accountable those responsible for the use of force and shooting of protesters.

"Canada is deeply concerned about the excessive use of force during the ongoing protests in #Nigeria. Those responsible for #HumanRights violations and abuse must be held accountable," the Foreign Policy office said.

The United Nations, United States, United Kingdom and other countries have condemned the use of excessive force by Nigerian security forces on peaceful protesters and called on the Nigerian Government to bring the situation under control.

