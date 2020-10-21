Commonwealth Condemns Killing Of Nigerians During Protests, Asks Buhari To Punish Killers

Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland, said she is in close talks with the Nigerian Government over the use of violence.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 21, 2020

The Commonwealth has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to bring the Nigerian Army officers involved in the killing of peaceful protesters in Lekki, Lagos, and other parts of the country to book.

Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland.

See Also #EndSARS LIVE: Nigerian Military Open Fire On Peaceful #EndSARS At Lekki Toll Gate 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

She said, “The Commonwealth strongly condemns the escalation of violence resulting in deaths in Lekki district in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria.

“The right to peaceful demonstrations and freedom of assembly are constitutionally protected rights and should be respected by all at all times.

“The perpetrators of these cowardly acts must be held accountable in accordance with the law.

“We note that an investigation has been ordered into these egregious human rights violations. Any investigation should be prompt and impartial, and the findings made public. 

“We encourage a lasting solution that places the interests of all Nigerians above all other considerations.

“I extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and all those who have suffered during this difficult time. We stand ready to offer any assistance towards a prompt and peaceful resolution. The whole Commonwealth family stands in solidarity with the people of Nigeria.”

SaharaReporters, New York

