#EndSARS: Over 80,000 Sign Petition Asking UK To Sanction Nigerian Government

"At 100,000 signatures, this petition will be considered for debate in Parliament," a note beneath the petition with a deadline of April 20, 2021 read.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 21, 2020

Eighty-three thousand seven hundred nineteen (83,719) individuals have signed a petition asking the United Kingdom to sanction the members of the Nigerian government and police force for human rights abuses over the #EndSARS movement.

This was as of 12.51 am on Wednesday when ThePunch visited the petition page.

The petition, which was created by one Silas Ojo, seeks to generate 100,000 signatures.

The petition on the UK government and parliament website read, "There have been deeply concerning reports of a Nigerian police force unit (SARS) engaging in illegal activities and human rights abuses, and there have also been reports of police firing at protesters calling for SARS to be disbanded.

"Implement sanctions against the Nigerian government and officials.

"The government should explore using the new sanctions regime that allows individuals and entities that violate human rights around the world to be targeted, to impose sanctions on members of the Nigerian government and police force involved in any human rights abuses by the Nigerian police.

"Deploying sanctions would provide accountability for and be a deterrent to anyone involved in violations of human rights."

Nigerians, especially the youths, have taken to the streets in protest over violations of human right and extrajudicial killing by Police personnel, specifically those of the defunct State Anti-Robbery Squad.

SaharaReporters, New York

