Ghana’s President, Akufo-Addo, Calls For Calm After Violence Erupts In Parts Of Nigeria

The violence was triggered by the killing of over 10 peaceful protesters in Lagos by soldiers on Tuesday night.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 21, 2020

Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana, on Wednesday called for calm following the outbreak of violence in parts of Nigeria.

The demonstrators were demanding an end to police brutality and state repression when the lives of many of them were cut short by bullets from the guns of Nigerian Army personnel.

Reacting to the issue on Wednesday, Akufo-Addo, who revealed that he had a conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari over the matter, said, “I join all well-meaning persons in calling for calm and the use of dialogue in resolving the #EndSARS impasse in Nigeria.

“I have spoken with President Buhari, who is committed to this end and has begun the processes that will lead to reform.

“Violence, be it on the part of the Police or protesters, cannot be the solution. To the families who have lost their loved ones, I express my sincere condolences, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

