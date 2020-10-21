International Press Centre Condemns Attack On Media Stations, Journalists In Nigeria By Thugs

The International Press Centre, Lagos, has condemned the arson attack on media outlets in Lagos by thugs.

The IPC also decried the attack on journalists and media practitioners reporting the ongoing crisis in the country.

SaharaReporters had reported that some thugs had set ablaze Television Continental and The Nation Newspaper believed to be owned by a former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu.

The thugs also attacked Channels Television, a private broadcast station with headquarters in Ogun State.

The Executive Director of IPC, Mr Lanre Arogundade, in a statement by Program Officer/Safety Desk Officer, Melody Lawal, berated the targeting of media institutions and harassment of journalists, insisting that the situation was not acceptable:

Arogundade said, “The media and journalists have the legitimacy to report the current crisis across the country with a view to bringing a truthful account to the citizens and under no circumstances should they be subjected to hardship in the course of doing that.

“We therefore condemn in totality the various attacks so far recorded and demand that they should stop.”

According to Arogundade, the security agents should instead of firing live bullets at peaceful protesters confront those engaging in arson with a view to bringing them to justice.

He enjoined the security operatives to take necessary actions to ensure a safe environment for journalists and other media professionals to carry out their duties unhindered while enforcing the curfew imposed in Lagos and some other states.

Arogundade charged journalists covering and reporting the #EndSARS protests and the fallout to stick to the principles of good and conflict sensitive journalism that require balance, shunning of bias, avoidance of hate speech, discipline of verification, fact checking, use of reliable sources, giving voice to victims and the affected, and thorough investigation of claims and counter-claims.