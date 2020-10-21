Nigeria Back To ‘Abacha Days’, Says Soyinka

SaharaReporters recall that over nine protesters agitating against police brutality were killed and several others injured on Tuesday night after security operatives opened fire on them at the Lekki Toll Gate area of the city.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 21, 2020

Wole Soyinka, Nobel laureate, has condemned the shooting of peaceful protesters in Lekki, Lagos.

SaharaReporters recall that over nine protesters agitating against police brutality were killed and several others injured on Tuesday night after security operatives opened fire on them at the Lekki Toll Gate area of the city.

Wole Soyinka

Soyinka in a statement on Wednesday accused the Nigerian Government of acting in an authoritarian manner by deploying armed soldiers on protesters.

He said, “It is absolutely essential to let this government know that the army has now replaced SARS in the demonic album of the protesters.

“My enquiry so far indicates that the Lagos governor did not invite the army, did not complain of a ‘breakdown in law and order’. Nevertheless, the centre has chosen to act in an authoritarian manner and has inflicted a near incurable wound on the community psyche.

“Need I add that, on arrival in Abeokuta, my home town, I again had to negotiate a roadblock? That went smoothly enough. I expected it, and have no doubt that more are being erected as this is being written.

“COVID-19 has battered the Nigerian economy – such as it is – for over eight months. Of course, it is not easy to bring down COVID under a hail of bullets – human lives are easier target, and there are even trophies to flaunt as evidence of victory – such as the blood-soaked Nigerian flag that one of the victims was waving at the time of his murder.”

SaharaReporters, New York

