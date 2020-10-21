Nigerian Lawmakers Demand Justice For #ENDSARS Protesters Killed Security Operatives, Thugs

Nigerian lawmakers have called on the government to ensure justice was given to people killed during the peaceful #ENDSARS protest that took place across the country.

About 63 lawmakers in a joint statement condemned the use of force against Nigerian youth especially the police and army against just to dislodge them.

The lawmakers stated that while some leaders of the protesters must be publicly invited to an urgent dialogue, security operatives, who opened fire on protesters must be identified and prosecuted.

#ENDSARS Demonstrators gather in Lagos

The statement reads, "We are appalled by the reliance on force, intimidation and manipulation by government and security agencies in an attempt to break the protest rather than utilising globally recognised methods of policing in a democratic society.

"We are enraged by reports of shooting of unarmed, defenceless protesters by military officers at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos after the lights were turned off and CCTV cameras put off.

"We call on the President to give an immediate order to all security agencies to stop shooting at protesters.

"We condemn this action by government and security agencies. This is inexcusable and totally unacceptable. There is no justification whatsoever for security officials who are paid with taxpayers’ money to kill unarmed protesters.”

They urged President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation and take concrete actions to respond to the demands of the protesters.

The lawmakers also said the President must commit in words and action to respect and protect the right to protest.

