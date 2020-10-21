Obasanjo Condemns Killing Of Peaceful Protesters, Asks Buhari To ‘Act’ Immediately

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take quick actions on the unrest in different parts of the nation before it is too late.

Obasanjo in a statement on Wednesday advised Buhari to restrain the military and other security agencies from using brute force as a way of ending the crisis.

The former Nigerian leader also appealed to the youth and #EndSARS protesters to give peace a chance.

Olusegun Obasanjo

The statement reads, “We are in a critical moment in this crisis and Mr. President must act now before it is too late. This time demands leadership and mature leadership as such. This is yet another moment when our nation is on the edge of a cliff.

“Our individual and collective actions now and in the next few days will determine where we will go as a nation. May God help us in taking the right steps in the right direction.

“The shooting and murder of unarmed protesters, no matter the level of provocation, has never been effective in suppressing public anger and frustration

“Instead, such actions only reinforces the anger and frustration of the populace and closes the window of dialogue and peaceful resolution. It is clear that Mr President and his lieutenants did exhaust the opportunities for dialogue with the protesters before resorting to use of force.

“It is worse that there is denial of wrongdoing despite overwhelming visual evidence. Great harm has been done but it can be stopped before it completely spirals out of control.”

The #EndSARS protest, which started across the country over two weeks ago, took a violent turn earlier this week after the government unleashed thugs and security operatives on peaceful protesters.

On Tuesday, the Lagos state government imposed a 24-hour curfew to bring the situation under control.

However, on Tuesday night, soldiers were drafted in to kill the demonstrators at the Lekki Toll Gate area of the city.