Thugs Break Into Lagos Court, Cart Away Files

In a video, which has gone viral on the Internet, the thugs were seen moving out chairs, standing fan and other gadgets from the court.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 21, 2020

Thugs on Wednesday stormed the Igbosere High Court in Lagos State, vandalising vehicles and carting away some files.

Earlier in the day, the house of the mother of the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was razed down.

The house is located on Akerele Street in Surulere.

Several other public buildings have also been set on fire.

SaharaReporters, New York

