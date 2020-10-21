Thugs Break Into Lagos Court, Cart Away Files

Thugs on Wednesday stormed the Igbosere High Court in Lagos State, vandalising vehicles and carting away some files.

In a video, which has gone viral on the Internet, the thugs were seen moving out chairs, standing fan and other gadgets from the court.

Federal High Court Igbosere, Lagos on fire #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/l9JE2Ti1KH — Ladun Liadi (@Ladunliadi) October 21, 2020

Earlier in the day, the house of the mother of the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was razed down.

The house is located on Akerele Street in Surulere.

Several other public buildings have also been set on fire.

