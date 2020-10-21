Thugs Break Into Lagos Court, Cart Away Files

Thugs on Wednesday stormed the Igbosere High Court in Lagos State, vandalising vehicles and carting away some files.
In a video, which has gone viral on the Internet, the thugs were seen moving out chairs, standing fan and other gadgets from the court.
Federal High Court Igbosere, Lagos on fire #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/l9JE2Ti1KH— Ladun Liadi (@Ladunliadi) October 21, 2020
Earlier in the day, the house of the mother of the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was razed down.
The house is located on Akerele Street in Surulere.
Several other public buildings have also been set on fire.
