The palace of Rilwan Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos, has been overtaken by suspected thugs.

SaharaReporters gathered that the thugs broke into the palace situated at Lagos Island despite the presence of soldiers.

They also seized the Oba’s staff of office and vandalised many vehicles in the palace.

The staff of office is the symbol of authority of the monarch.

