TVC Staff In Abuja Evacuated As Police Surround Building

Following the violent attack on the head office of Television Continental in Lagos by armed thugs, staff of the media organisation in the Abuja have been evacuated to a safe place for fear of another attack.

It was also gathered that police had been drafted to the office located in Asokoro in case of any eventuality.

Some of the staff of the station, who spoke with SaharaReporters, confirmed the development and said they were safe.

Thugs on Wednesday set ablaze the station following the killing of many protesters by the Nigerian Army at Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday night.

Equipment and cars worth millions of naira were burnt beyond recognition.

Meanwhile, there was relative peace in Abuja on Wednesday as residents went about their normal businesses.

Human and vehicular movements were, however, scanty in the city center and some satellite towns as residents stayed back in their homes to avoid been caught in the crisis.

