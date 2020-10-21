United States Issues Security Alert To Citizens In Nigeria

In a statement posted on the consulate and embassy's website on Wednesday, the US called on citizens to adhere to the 24-hour curfew imposed in Lagos State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 21, 2020

The United States has issued a security alert to its citizens in Nigeria following violent attacks by thugs and security operatives.

US embassy, Abuja.

It reads,”Demonstrations continue across Nigeria. Some protests have become violent, and there have been incidents of property destruction. There are also reports of increases in security force presence and intervention in multiple locations throughout the country, including Abuja, Lagos, and other major cities.

“There were multiple reports of shootings overnight in the Lekki area of Lagos. In Abuja, protesters and counter-protesters have moved throughout the city, at times causing traffic gridlock. There have been isolated incidents of violence and vandalism in both cities.

“Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja remain fully operational, though some airlines have cancelled flights. Protests have occurred along the Abuja Airport road, impeding traffic. Please check with your airline for any flight updates and use caution if you need to travel.

“U.S. citizens in Lagos State are advised to respect the ongoing 24-hour, round the clock curfew.  We urge all U.S. citizens to avoid areas around demonstrations and to check local media for updates and traffic advisories.

“Continue to be vigilant. Communications networks may be disrupted. Consider using SMS, landlines, social media, and email to check in with family and friends.

“As a result of Lagos State’s ongoing 24-hour curfew, the Consulate General in Lagos, including the consular section, remains closed to the public.”

