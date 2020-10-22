Bandits Kidnap Family, Slaughter One Person, Steal Valuables In Katsina Attacks

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked Sabon Gida residential quarters on the outskirts of Katsina metropolis, kidnapping a man, his wife and their two children in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to Katsina Post, the gunmen later released the husband and the two children but the wife identified as Hajiya Rayya was still with them.

In a similar event, suspected Fulani bandits rustled more than 50 bulls and carted away 17 motorcycles in an attack on Thursday around 1:00am at Rafin Iwa community under Sabuwa Local Governnent Area.

This is in addition to another attack by the suspected bandits earlier on Wednesday around 11:00pm at Albasun Alhaji Iro Dantaushi community in the same LGA where they killed one person called Danmalam.