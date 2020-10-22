BREAKING: Angry Mob Set Ablaze Governor Akeredolu's Campaign Office In Akure

by Saharareporters, New York Oct 22, 2020

The violence being recorded in various parts of Ondo State took a new twist on Thursday afternoon as a mob set fire to the campaign office of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in Akure, the state capital.  

Angry residents had been damaging public buildings and those of persons they consider to be part of their problem after security operatives started attacking and killing peaceful protesters in many parts of the country.

Two police stations had earlier been attacked in Ondo while a mob attacked the Nigerian Correctional Centre in the town and freed prisoners in the facility.

