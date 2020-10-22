BREAKING: President Buhari Fails To Talk About Lekki Killings, Says Nigerians Took Scrapping Of SARS As Weakness By His Administration

Buhari, who made the comment on Thursday night while addressing citizens, failed to speak about the massacre of peaceful protesters in the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos on Tuesday by personnel of the Nigerian Army.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 22, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that many Nigerians took the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force as a weakness by his administration.

Buhari, who made the comment on Thursday night while addressing citizens, failed to speak about the massacre of peaceful protesters in the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos on Tuesday by personnel of the Nigerian Army.

Nigerians across the country had for almost two weeks poured out to the streets to demand an end to police brutality and state repression.

Rather than listen to their demands, the government unleashed security operatives and thugs on peaceful demonstrators, hacking many of them to death in the process.

Ahead of his address to citizens on Thursday, some Nigerians were hopeful that Buhari will condemn the killing of innocent citizens demanding their legitimate rights but throughout the broadcast, the President refrained from showing empathy, instead telling the people that his government will no longer tolerate the breakdown of order in the country.

He said, “Sadly, the promptness with which we have acted seemed to have been misconstrued as a sign of weakness and twisted by some for their selfish unpatriotic interests.

“The result of this is clear to all observers: human lives have been lost; acts of sexual violence have been reported; two major correctional facilities were attacked and convicts freed; public and private properties completely destroyed or vandalised.

“The sanctity of the palace of a peace-maker, the Oba of Lagos has been violated. So-called protesters have invaded an international airport and in the process disrupted the travel plans of fellow Nigerians and our visitors.

“All these executed in the name of the ENDSARS protests. I am indeed deeply pained that innocent lives have been lost. These tragedies are uncalled for and unnecessary.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Angry Youth Take Over Tinubu’s House In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Justifies Use Of Force On Peaceful Protesters By President Buhari's Government
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: We’re Watching Events In Nigeria, International Criminal Court Says
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Lagos Government Confirms Killing Of Protesters In Lekki
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS Abuja Protesters Halt Action To Restrategise, Business Owners Resume Operations
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tension In Delta State As Thugs Burn Police Station, Invade Warri Prison, Free Inmates
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Angry Youth Take Over Tinubu’s House In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Bola Tinubu: The Fall Of An Emperor At Lekki Toll Gate By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Justifies Use Of Force On Peaceful Protesters By President Buhari's Government
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: We’re Watching Events In Nigeria, International Criminal Court Says
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Lagos Government Confirms Killing Of Protesters In Lekki
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS Abuja Protesters Halt Action To Restrategise, Business Owners Resume Operations
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Asiwaju Awon Ole Bola Tinubu Turned On His Own People By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tension In Delta State As Thugs Burn Police Station, Invade Warri Prison, Free Inmates
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
United States of America BREAKING: United States Condemns Use Of Excessive Force By Nigerian Army On Peaceful Protesters
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Angry Youth Invade Warehouse In Lagos, Loot Alleged COVID-19 Palliatives
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion #LekkiMassacre: General Buhari Has Killed Again! By Dr. Issa Perry Brimah
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News President Buhari To Address Nigerians Thursday Night
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad