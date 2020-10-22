BREAKING: Tension In Delta State As Thugs Burn Police Station, Invade Warri Prison, Free Inmates

Tension has gripped Delta State as armed thugs set ablaze a police station in Asaba, the state capital, on Thursday.

The miscreants, SaharaReporters gathered, allegedly invaded the Warri Correctional Centre (Okere Prison) in the Warri South Local Government Area of the state, shooting sporadically and setting free some inmates at the facility.



Our correspondent reliably gathered that the thugs numbering over 100 stormed the police station at Akwuofo, Asaba, at about 1:00pm on Thursday and set the entire building on fire.

They moved to the police Special Protection Unit in the area in an attempt to set it ablaze but were repelled by security personnel there.

As at the time of this report, banks and business premises had been shut down in the area for fear of being attacked by the thugs.

It was also learnt a protest was currently ongoing at Oleh in Isoko South Local Government Area of the state by young persons, who have barricaded all major roads leading in and out of the community.

Recall that the office of the Federal Road Safety Corps along the Benin-Asaba-Onitsha Expressway and the beautification garden at Koka Junction, Asaba, were on Wednesday night set ablaze by thugs.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had on Thursday morning announced a 48-hour curfew across the state.

The governor also ordered the closure of all public and private schools in the state until November 2, 2020.