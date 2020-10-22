EndSARS: Get Facts Right Before Making Hasty Pronouncements, President Buhari Tells US, UK, Others

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada and other countries in the developed world to make adequate findings before commenting on issues going on in Nigeria.

Buhari disclosed this on Thursday night after being forced to address Nigerians following days of peaceful protests that eventually plunged into violence and killings after armed thugs and security operatives were unleashed on demonstrators demanding an end to police brutality in the country.

In the wake of the attacks on peaceful protesters and Buhari’s silence, the US, UK, Canada and others, who condemned the killings, called on the Nigerian Government to address the demands of the young citizens asking for a better country.

Prominent persons around the world including a former US President, Bill Clinton, Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, and United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres also condemned the attack on peaceful protesters.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Fails To Talk About Lekki Killings, Says Nigerians Took Scrapping Of SARS As Weakness By His Administration

As a result of the crisis, the United States shut its Consular office in Lagos while Delta Airlines cancelled three flights earlier scheduled to fly out and come into Nigeria within the period.

But describing the position of these countries on the issue as “hasty pronouncements”, Buhari said his administration will continue to take decisions that are best for the country.

He said, “On Monday 12th October, I acknowledged the genuine concerns and agitations of members of the public regarding the excessive use of force by some members of SARS.

“To our neighbours in particular, and members of the international community, many of whom have expressed concern about the ongoing development in Nigeria, we thank you and urge you all to seek to know all the facts available before taking a position or rushing to judgment and making hasty pronouncements.

“Sadly, the promptness with which we have acted seemed to have been misconstrued as a sign of weakness and twisted by some for their selfish unpatriotic interests.

“We will continue to improve good governance and our democratic process, including through sustained engagement.

“We shall continue to ensure that liberty and freedom, as well as the fundamental rights of all citizens are protected.”

On Tuesday, Nigerian Army personnel killed over 10 peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos, sparking a national and global outrage that saw angry citizens turn their anger on public buildings and infrastructure.

Ahead of his address to citizens on Thursday, some Nigerians were hopeful that Buhari will condemn the killing of innocent citizens demanding their legitimate rights but throughout the broadcast, the President refrained from showing empathy, instead telling the people that his government will no longer tolerate the breakdown of order in the country.