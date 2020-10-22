#EndSARS: Late Oke Was Stabbed By Thug, Rejected By Two Hospitals— Brother

However, his younger brother, Obi-Enadhuze Daniel, via a long thread on his Twitter handle (@DanielOE16), narrated that a stray bullet did not kill Oke, Vanguard reports.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 22, 2020

The younger brother of a product designer, Oke Obi-Enadhuze, reportedly killed by a stray bullet, has narrated how thugs stabbed his elder brother and how he was rejected by two hospitals he was rushed to before he breathed his last. 

The story of Oke's death has gone viral, with some reports claiming a stray bullet from a police officer killed him.

However, his younger brother, Obi-Enadhuze Daniel, via a long thread on his Twitter handle (@DanielOE16), narrated that a stray bullet did not kill Oke, Vanguard reports.

He said Oke died from an injury to the neck inflicted by one of the thugs that attacked their barracks abode at Mafoloku, Oshodi area of Lagos State, on Wednesday. 

Late Oke, who had helped build a blood donation app for Life Bank Services, was a fresh graduate of Computer Science from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. 

Oke Obi-Enadhuze had just tweeted "Nigeria won't end me," moments before the tragedy. Reactions to the younger brother's explanatory thread have been mixed, with some insinuating that he was pressured to debunk the police 'stray bullet' angle. 

Oke Obi-Enadhuze's younger brother, Daniel's tweet read in part: "My mum's two cars were destroyed and set on fire, and then they infiltrated our house by breaking the door. They then proceeded to ransack the house and carted away everything we own. 

"My brother, on trying to get them to take everything but spare us, was pushed to my mom's room and stabbed on the neck. 

"The attacker then proceeded to attack me, but missed my neck but got my chin instead. 

"After this, my mom and I carried my brother's body to the entrance of the station, soliciting for help from the thugs still ravaging the barracks. 

"We were finally able to put him in a wheelbarrow and took him to a hospital where he was rejected because 'he was already dead'. 

"Unfazed, we moved him to another hospital, where he met the same treatment. This was where he bled his last drops of blood and died. His body has now been moved to a morgue. 

"Let it be known that my brother @O_Okee (Oke) was NOT killed by a police bullet, but died a hero protecting my mother and me."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Angry Youth Take Over Tinubu’s House In Lagos
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Justifies Use Of Force On Peaceful Protesters By President Buhari's Government
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS Staff Flee As Thugs Attack Channels Television Headquarters
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Black Tuesday: Outrage As Buhari's Aide Shares Photo of President Smiling While Receiving Emir of Kano
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Government Appeals For Calm After Police, Army Massacre Peaceful Protesters
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Lagos Government Confirms Killing Of Protesters In Lekki
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Angry Youth Take Over Tinubu’s House In Lagos
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Justifies Use Of Force On Peaceful Protesters By President Buhari's Government
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Thugs Takeover Oba of Lagos’ Palace, Seize Staff Of Office
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Staff Flee As Thugs Attack Channels Television Headquarters
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Black Tuesday: Outrage As Buhari's Aide Shares Photo of President Smiling While Receiving Emir of Kano
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Government Appeals For Calm After Police, Army Massacre Peaceful Protesters
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Lagos Government Confirms Killing Of Protesters In Lekki
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Despite Video Evidence, Nigerian Army Denies Shooting Peaceful Protesters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Judge Rejects Nigerian Government’s Request For Court To Revoke Sowore, Bakare’s Bail
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Opinion Bola Tinubu: The Fall Of An Emperor At Lekki Toll Gate By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights UN Panel Declares Sowore's Arrest Illegal, Asks Nigerian Government To Stop Prosecution
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Thugs Break Into Lagos Court, Cart Away Files
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad