#EndSARS: No Evidence Buhari Is Listening To Wise Counsel — Bishop Kukah

Unfortunately for us, we have a President that seems almost unwilling to respond to the kind of reflexes that shows evidence that he is listening to wise counsel.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 22, 2020

There is no evidence President Muhammadu Buhari is listening to wise counsel following the tragic turn taken by the #EndSARS protests, Bishop Mathew Kukah has said. 

The cleric says the situation will not end until the President wakes up to the fact that there is a major crisis in the country. 

Matthew Kukah Daily Post

Kukah spoke on Channels TV's Politics Today on Wednesday while answering a question on what the solution to the crisis should be.

Kukah, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, said about 24 hours after the Lekki Toll Gate massacre of peaceful #EndSARS protesters on Tuesday night, the President had neither spoken nor shown concern, describing it as a culture of I-don't-care. 

He said, "Unfortunately for us, we have a President that seems almost unwilling to respond to the kind of reflexes that shows evidence that he is listening to wise counsel. 

"Time is not on our side. You cannot kill people on the streets of Nigeria and 24 hours after, the President has still not spoken. This culture of I-don't-care has matured to this point where we see corpses on the road and nothing has changed. 

"What the youth are doing today is of much momentum and significance. And let the truth be told, we are not going to see the end of this so soon unless and until the President somehow wakes up to the fact that we have a major crisis in our hands. 

"Ordinarily, it is not possible that we have this much blood on the streets of Nigeria yet there is no national broadcast, there is no show of empathy, and nobody has lost his job."

