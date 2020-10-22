Kwara College Of Health Technology Students Kick Against Illegal Fee, Extortion By School Authority

Students of the Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa, have accused the management of the institution of extortion.

They also demanded an end to an illegal fee known as ‘state examination fee or final year payment fee’ from them.

“Final year students have been extorted constantly by paying a sum of N15,000 tagged state examination fee or final year payment fee. We have deemed it fit to beg you to come to our aid.

“School fees among many other legitimate fees have been paid by the students but haven discovered by the management that the final year students of the Dental Technology Department have not paid the said fee, the final examination which was supposed to start Monday, 19 October, 2020 was postponed indefinitely by the management.

“Every form of peaceful dialogue with the management have hit a big snag, the provost in company of his principal staff have vehemently refused to allow the student write their examination just because of their selfish gain,” one of them told SaharaReporters.