Mob Set Fire To Warehouse Containing Undistributed COVID-19 Palliatives In Ondo, Two Persons Shot Dead

SaharaReporters learnt that some residents located the warehouse in Akure before breaking into the place.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 22, 2020

There is currently tension in Akure, the Ondo State capital, as a warehouse containing undistributed COVID-19 palliatives was on Thursday set ablaze by thugs. 

SaharaReporters learnt that some residents located the warehouse in Akure before breaking into the place.

Various food items were carted away from the warehouse.

A resident, Miss Toyin Ajeigbe, who witnessed the action, said the action of the thugs created pandemonium in the city. 

She said, "Many people stormed the warehouse after they noticed that it was where the government kept undistributed palliatives. 

"And you know the people are already hungry and angry due to the indefinite curfew in the state.

"So, they break into the building and started bringing out food items such as rice, noodles and other items before some thugs set the warehouse on fire and this led to a heavy fight. 

"I witnessed how they destroyed the building out of anger because the government refused to distribute the food to the people even when there is hunger."

Some armed policemen enforcing the 24-hour indefinite curfew killed two protesters in Ondo and Ore communities. 

One of the protesters was identified as Mr Ogunsakin Akinyemi.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Angry Youth Take Over Tinubu’s House In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Justifies Use Of Force On Peaceful Protesters By President Buhari's Government
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: We’re Watching Events In Nigeria, International Criminal Court Says
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Lagos Government Confirms Killing Of Protesters In Lekki
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS Abuja Protesters Halt Action To Restrategise, Business Owners Resume Operations
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tension In Delta State As Thugs Burn Police Station, Invade Warri Prison, Free Inmates
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Angry Youth Take Over Tinubu’s House In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Bola Tinubu: The Fall Of An Emperor At Lekki Toll Gate By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Justifies Use Of Force On Peaceful Protesters By President Buhari's Government
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: We’re Watching Events In Nigeria, International Criminal Court Says
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Lagos Government Confirms Killing Of Protesters In Lekki
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS Abuja Protesters Halt Action To Restrategise, Business Owners Resume Operations
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Asiwaju Awon Ole Bola Tinubu Turned On His Own People By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tension In Delta State As Thugs Burn Police Station, Invade Warri Prison, Free Inmates
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
United States of America BREAKING: United States Condemns Use Of Excessive Force By Nigerian Army On Peaceful Protesters
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Angry Youth Invade Warehouse In Lagos, Loot Alleged COVID-19 Palliatives
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion #LekkiMassacre: General Buhari Has Killed Again! By Dr. Issa Perry Brimah
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News President Buhari To Address Nigerians Thursday Night
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad