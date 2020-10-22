President Buhari’s Speech Reveals He Remains Heartless, Adamant, Says African Action Congress

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 22, 2020

The African Action Congress has condemned the speech by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, saying it revealed he was heartless and adamant.

AAC knocked the President for failing to commiserate with victims of the shooting by the Nigerian Army.

The party added that while the President's speech was welcomed with so much expectations, he further showed that he detests democracy.

Oshioks Philips, National Organising Secretary of AAC, in a statement said, “In all the minutes of the much expected speech of President Buhari amidst the current revolts and state-sponsored counter violence, there is no mention of condolence with the #LekkiMassacre.

"This means that President Buhari and the Lagos State Government must have ordered the killings. No wonder the army has called the videos of the #LekkiMassacre "a photoshop by children".

"A sensitive government would have been modest enough to admit guilt as obvious evidences show that the massacre was planned.

"But Buhari keeps insulting the protests and abusing people's rights to say no to a system that have turned the country to the world headquarters of poverty.

"AAC is not disappointed as there the regime has shown that it is bereft of conscience and keeps to its avowed fascism.

"We know that the Buhari regime detests democracy and is hell-bent in forcing Nigeria to war."

The party avowed that the Buhari-led government will be defeated by the people's unity of purpose and actions.

SaharaReporters, New York

