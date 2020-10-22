SERAP To Sue Nigerian Government, Vows To Compel Administration To Protect Citizens

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has said that it will take legal action against the Nigerian Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari and compel it to protect the lives and properties of citizens.

The suit, according to SERAP, comes after the inability and unwillingness to stop the ongoing crisis in the country.

The rights group in a tweet said it would not desist from taking the legal action if the President doesn't arrest the situation.

"President Buhari’s government seems unwilling or unable to stop the violence, looting and killings by armed thugs in Lagos and other places.

"We'll sue to compel @NigeriaGov to protect people's rights to life, security and liberty if this is not urgently addressed. #EndSARS," SERAP tweeted.

Recall that the country erupted into crisis when armed thugs, police and military began to attack peaceful protesters in different states across the country.

Over 50 protesting Nigerians have so far been killed.

Angry citizens have since begun attacking government properties while thugs are also seizing the opportunity to carry out attacks on the livelihoods of innocent Nigerians.