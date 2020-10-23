Buhari Meets Obasanjo, Jonathan, Gowon, Others Amid #EndSARS Protests

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 23, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently hosting a virtual meeting with some former Nigerian leaders including Olusegun Obasanjo, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Goodluck Jonathan, Chief Ernest Shonekan and General Yakubu Gowon.

Although details of the meeting, which was ongoing at the time of this report, were not disclosed, it is believed to relate to the #EndSARS protest for police reform and the violence that had resulted from it.

While Buhari is presiding from the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the former leaders are participating virtually.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, and National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno(Rtd) are also attending the meeting.

Security chiefs including Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olanisakin; Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai, are also present.

