#EndSARS: Nigerians Describe President Buhari's Speech As "12 Minutes Of Nonsense"

After weeks of #EndSARS protests, Buhari in a live broadcast on Thursday evening finally addressed angry Nigerians.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 23, 2020

Nigerians have expressed their displeasure with President Muhammadu Buhari's speech on the current security situation in the country.

After weeks of #EndSARS protests, Buhari in a live broadcast on Thursday evening finally addressed angry Nigerians.

In his less than 15-minute address, the President told the protesters that their voices had been heard "loud and clear".

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Fails To Talk About Lekki Killings, Says Nigerians Took Scrapping Of SARS As Weakness By His Administration 0 Comments 13 Hours Ago

Without directly addressing the shootings by soldiers at the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos State and other parts of the country, the President asked Nigerians to take advantage of some of the poverty alleviation initiatives by his administration.

But reacting to Buhari's speech on Thursday night, many Nigerians on Twitter scored him low, insisting that he lost a great chance to grant citizens good leadership.

Buhari's speech seems to have further aggravated the tension as many said they believed the President is insensitive.

Here are tweets that greeted the President's speech.......

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Angry Youth Take Over Tinubu’s House In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Abuja Protesters Halt Action To Restrategise, Business Owners Resume Operations
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics #EndSARS Protest: Southwest Governors Raise Alarm Over Infiltration Of Region
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Get Facts Right Before Making Hasty Pronouncements, President Buhari Tells US, UK, Others
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: We’re Watching Events In Nigeria, International Criminal Court Says
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Justifies Use Of Force On Peaceful Protesters By President Buhari's Government
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Angry Youth Take Over Tinubu’s House In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Bola Tinubu: The Fall Of An Emperor At Lekki Toll Gate By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Abuja Protesters Halt Action To Restrategise, Business Owners Resume Operations
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics #EndSARS Protest: Southwest Governors Raise Alarm Over Infiltration Of Region
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Get Facts Right Before Making Hasty Pronouncements, President Buhari Tells US, UK, Others
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: We’re Watching Events In Nigeria, International Criminal Court Says
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News President Buhari’s Speech Reveals He Remains Heartless, Adamant, Says African Action Congress
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Angry Youth Invade Warehouse In Lagos, Loot Alleged COVID-19 Palliatives
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Justifies Use Of Force On Peaceful Protesters By President Buhari's Government
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
#EndSARS Despite Contrary Evidence, President Buhari Accuses #ENDSARS Protesters Of Looting, Killings
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Femi Adesina Blames Churches, Mosques
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Late Oke Was Stabbed By Thug, Rejected By Two Hospitals— Brother
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad