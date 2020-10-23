EndSARS: Nigerians Describe President Buhari's Speech As "12 Minutes Of Nonsense"

Nigerians have expressed their displeasure with President Muhammadu Buhari's speech on the current security situation in the country.

After weeks of #EndSARS protests, Buhari in a live broadcast on Thursday evening finally addressed angry Nigerians.

In his less than 15-minute address, the President told the protesters that their voices had been heard "loud and clear".

Without directly addressing the shootings by soldiers at the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos State and other parts of the country, the President asked Nigerians to take advantage of some of the poverty alleviation initiatives by his administration.

But reacting to Buhari's speech on Thursday night, many Nigerians on Twitter scored him low, insisting that he lost a great chance to grant citizens good leadership.

Buhari's speech seems to have further aggravated the tension as many said they believed the President is insensitive.

Here are tweets that greeted the President's speech.......

We lost our brother's and friends just because we fighting for our right.. And president buhari couldn't show any sympathy... Its a pity that we don't have any hope in you anymore...#Bad_government #EndsSARS — Ogun's Lola (@OgunsLola1) October 22, 2020

Why is killer @MBuhari still talking about the Trader Moni at the midst of piling bodies almost everywhere in the country? What pains is the fact that that monster didn't even mentioned #LekkitollgateMassacre



Allah ya isa Buhari..ð¥ð¥ — Next Presidor Of Nig. (@PON_2023) October 22, 2020

The man Buhari is incompetent. He can not help it, even if he tries. The people around him same thing too. Those around him know and that's why it takes days to prepare him to do anything. Which still ends up as nonsense. A prime example was his live talk with his vice on NTA. — Dawuda Ebenezer Z (@dzachang) October 22, 2020

Trying to hold Buhari in 2020 is a waste of time, and I tell you he doesn't care weather APC loose 2023.

It high time we focus on the states and local government officials accountable.

If we have 15 "reasonable" youths as governors, this guys will not run for president I swear — #ENDBADGOVERNANCE (@mustaphozijimoh) October 22, 2020

After President Muhammadu Buhari finished addressing the nation , Jesus wept and said it is finished... — Anonymous (@annonlelion) October 22, 2020

No apology for lekki massacre and no condemnation to more like that in other places. No respect for the citizens. No photographer&[email protected] d scene. they took the recorded tape off and showed us nigerian flag, where is the live caption of him zooming off to? Where is @MBuhari? — investorprince_ozi (@investorprince_) October 22, 2020