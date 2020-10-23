I didn't Order Destruction Of Yoruba People's Assets ― Nnamdi Kanu

Leader of the pro-Biafra group, the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has dismissed an allegation that he ordered the destruction of properties belonging to the people of the South-West geopolitical zone.

Kanu said that his statement was twisted by his enemies to suit their purposes, and urged his followers and the entire Igbo to guard against any destruction in the ongoing #EndSARS protests across Nigeria.

IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Vanguard reports that the IPOB leader spoke on Thursday during an emergency Zoom meeting titled, "#EndSARS is not an ethnic protest, stop the propaganda from making it one."

He accused the agents of the Federal Government of adulteration of parts of his recent broadcast to create the impression that he had turned the EndSARS protests against the Yoruba nation.

The Zoom meeting featured a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, some notable Yoruba elites, as well as members of Igbo, think tank group, Nzuko Umunna.

Kanu stated that those who caused division between the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe during their time were bent on pitching Ndigbo and Yoruba against themselves in the present time.

He asked people to ignore any divisive statements credited to him, urging that to situate what he said, one must listen to the full length of his broadcast.